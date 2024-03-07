Boys basketball: Princeton’s Noah LaPorte receives All-State recognition

Princeton’s Noah LaPorte is pulling in postseason accolades like he grabs rebounds.

The junior forward, who averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds, earned Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention by the Illinois Media (formerly Associated Press). He received 37 points in the voting, ranked 13th most in Class 2A.

LaPorte, who previously was unanimously named First-Team All-Three Rivers East, is the third Princeton player receiving All-State recognition in two years, following Grady Thompson (First team) and Teegan Davis (Honorable Mention) on last year’s AP team.

Also receiving Illinois Media All-State 2A Honorable Mention honors from around the area were Kewanee senior Brady Clark, Fieldcrest senior Brady Ruestman and Rockridge junior Landon Bull.

Lucas Simpson of Sterling Newman was named to the Illinois Media Class 1A Second-Team All-State, receiving 63 points.