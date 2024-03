BCR boys state basketball update, Thursday, March 7, 2024

All games at State Farm Center, Champaign

Class 1A state tournament

Game 1 - Mounds Meridian 68, Chicago Hope Academy 60

Game 2 - Winchester-West Central 70, Aurora Christian 65

Third place - Chicago Hope Academy (29-8) vs. Aurora Christian (25-9), 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

First place - Mounds Meridian (26-8) vs. Winchester-West Central (35-3), 11 a.m., Saturday.

Class 2A state tournament

Game 1 - Williamsville (26-9) vs. Chicago Phillips (23-9), 2 p.m., Thursday.

Game 2 - Byron (30-2) vs. Benton (31-3), 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

Third place - losers 1-2, 7:45 p.m., Thursday.

First place - winners 1-2, 1 p.m., Saturday.

Class 3A state tournament

Game 1 - Chicago Mt. Carmel (31-5) vs. Mt. Zion (35-1), 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Game 2 - Chicago DePaul College Prep (33-2) vs. Peoria Richwoods (29-4), 11:15 a.m., Friday.

Third place - losers 1-2, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

First place - winners 1-2, 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

Class 4A state tournament

Game 1 - Palatine (28-8) vs. Normal Community (31-5), 2 p.m., Friday.

Game 2 - Homewood Flossmoor (31-4) vs. Winnetka New Trier (27-7), 3:45 p.m., Friday.

Third place - losers 1-2, 7:45 p.m., Friday.

First place - winners 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.