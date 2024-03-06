Ottawa, La Salle-Peru, Streator clubs send youth wrestlers to IKWF state

At the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) West Sectional held in Rock Island last weekend, a number of Ottawa, La Salle-Peru and Streator young wrestlers scored top-three finishes to advance to various IKWF state competitions held later this month in Rockford and Decatur.

For the Ottawa Wolfpack WC, capturing individual championships were Cash Lucas (intermediate division 79 pounds), Ryder Harsted (novice 64), Cale Dauber (novice 74), Carter Noonan (senior 74), Christopher Thompson (senior 96), Max Moreno (senior 118) and Landyn McEmery (senior 164).

Kane Dauber, Michael Benge and Maddox Noonan added second-place finishes in their divisions for the Wolfpack, with third-place tournaments wrestled by Paisley Raikes, Rowan Harsed and Deklyn Thompson.

The Streator Bulldog Wrestling Club saw its competitors earn a pair of top-three finishes. Cameron Tutko (bantam division 70 pounds) captured first place in his bracket. Allen Antolik took third place to also earn a state berth.

The La Salle-Peru Crunching Cavs also are sending multiple contenders to one IKWF state tournament or the other, led by first-place finishes from Kylie Kasprak (intermediate division, 80 pounds), Brycen Miller (intermediate 108), Stephanie Hawkins (novice 87), Lily Deibel (novice 94), Jake Kasprak (novice 80), Lailah Vaughn (senior 127) and Griffin Kellett (senior 110).

Advancing with second-place finishes were Karson Kelly, Collins Miller and Sofia Smith.