La Salle County Health Department, OSF spearhead Healthier La Salle County

The La Salle County Health Department and OSF HealthCare announced a new initiative called Healthier La Salle County.

Healthier La Salle County is a countywide effort with representation from a variety of health and social service organizations who have come together to implement and promote activities to help improve the health and wellness of La Salle County. Over the last year, the members of HLC have been collaborating on a regular basis and have focused on three priority areas: healthy behaviors (activity and nutrition/health eating); behavioral health (mental health and substance use); and healthy aging.

The HLC initiative has representation from organizations and agencies who are willing to work together to create awareness of activities in our area that are available to help us find balance in our everyday lives – physically, mentally and socially. During this time, committee and action team members have developed a mission and vision statement, worked to create a webpage and held a logo contest.

The following organizations participated: Alternatives for the Older Adult/Bridges Community Center, North Central Area Transit, Alzheimer’s Association, North Central Behavioral Health Systems, Business Employment Skills Team, Inc., Oglesby Public Library, Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Mendota), OSF HealthCare, Habitat for Humanity, Ottawa YMCA, Housing Authority of La Salle County,Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Valley Community College, Safe Journeys, Illinois Valley PAD Shelter, Streator Salvation Army, Illinois Valley YMCA, Streator Family YMCA, La Salle County Health Department, The Perfectly Flawed Foundation, La Salle County 708 Mental Health Board, Tri-County Opportunities Council, La Salle County Regional Office of Education, University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam Counties, La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission, United Way of Eastern La Salle County, Mendota YMCA and Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois.

In January, HLC reviewed close to a dozen logo entries submitted by ninth through 12th grade students. Committee members were looking for a logo that would identify the initiative, the priority areas and help the collaboration move forward in promoting the healthy event and activities that can be found throughout La Salle County.

Healthier La Salle County selected a design by Nate Kaminski, a senior at Ottawa High School, as its logo.

The Healthier La Salle County webpage was developed with the goal of creating a centralized location for all information related to the countywide collaborative effort. On the webpage, there are easy to find links/resources to the U of I Extension’s Walking Guide, Mental Health and Substance Misuse Disorder Resources, developed by the 708 Mental Health Board, and the Find Food IL Community Food map. Additionally, a calendar is available for agencies and organizations to submit events that focus on the health and well-being of people living in La Salle County. For information, https://www.lasallecountyil.gov/740/Healthier-LaSalle-County.