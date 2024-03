The La Moille Lions Club will host a fish fry (cod) supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at 308 Howard St. (smpics/Getty Images)

The meal is $14 for adults, $7 for children 6 through 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Dinner includes fish, slaw, potato, dessert and drink. Dine-in or carryout options are available. The public is welcome.