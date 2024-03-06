Free showing of ‘Following the Footsteps - Walking Where Jesus Walked’ set March 24 in Ottawa

There will be a free showing of the movie “Following The Footsteps - Walking Where Jesus Walked” at 2 p.m. on Palm Sunday, March 24, at the Roxy Theater, 827 La Salle St., Ottawa. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

This feature-length documentary ﬁlm follows Bob and Pam Rognlien as they lead a group of spiritual pilgrims to explore Jesus’ world and the extraordinary life he lived. The ﬁlm takes viewers on a journey from Bethlehem to Nazareth, and Capernaum to Jerusalem.

“Knowing that many people can’t afford the time or money, or can’t physically make such a trip, we felt called to create a documentary film that would convey a taste of this unique experience to those who would watch it,” Rognlien said.

This free showing is sponsored by The First Presbyterian Church and Christ Community Church, both of Ottawa. Information about the film can be found at followingthefootsteps.org and for local information, call 815-228-1442.