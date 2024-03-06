Boys basketball: Area players earn all-TRAC East honors

Princeton's Noah LaPorte (right) defends against Byron's Ryan Tucker during the Class 2A Sectional final on Friday, March 1, 2023 at Mendota High School. LaPorte was one of four players unanimously chosen to the All-Three Rivers East basketball team. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County has a strong presence on the 2023-24 all-Three Rivers East boys basketball team.

Princeton junior Noah LaPorte was one of four players named unanimously along with Mendota senior Izaiah Nanez, Newman senior Lucas Simpson and Kewanee senior Brady Clark.

They were joined on the first team by Hall senior Payton Dye, Bureau Valley junior Landon Hulsing and Kewanee senior Blaise Lewis.

Princeton seniors Daniel Sousa and Korte Lawson, Bureau Valley senior Corban Chhim and Hall senior Max Bryant were named to the second team along with Mendota sophomore Aden Tillman and Kewanee junior Catrelle Reed.

Honorable mention honors went to Hall sophomore Braden Curran, Mendota senior Cale Strouss and Newman sophomore George Jungerman and senior Izaiah Williams.