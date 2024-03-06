Baseball: Young Bureau Valley squad taking advantage of warm weather

MANLIUS - Mother Nature has been kind to area baseball and softball teams with mostly unseasonably warm weather for the start of the 2024 practices.

It’s been especially appealing for a young Bureau Valley baseball team to get out on the diamond more than usual needing to fill in some pieces to its team puzzle.

“We’ve definitely enjoyed the ability to get outside more than we ever have in the early going,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. “We’ve got a pretty young group this year, so the ability to be on the diamond is probably even more beneficial as we get them up to speed. After graduating nine seniors last year and 10 the year before, there are many holes to fill at the varsity level for us, but we feel really good about the guys we have in the program and the work they are putting in to be ready to compete.”

The Storm will be looking to replace the bats of graduated Sam Wright (.390) and Sam Rouse (.365), who are now playing at Coe College, as well as Isaac Attig (.329) and Ayize Martin (.324).

Returning varsity players include seniors Tyler Birkey (IF/OF) and Blake Helms (OF), juniors Bryce Helms (OF/P) and Elijah Endress (C/P), and sophomore Logan Philhower (IF/P).

Philhower sported a 4-2 record with a 2.90 ERA as a freshman and Helms went 3-1 on the mound while Endress is the top returning batter at .306.

Schisler said they will be the foundation for this year’s Storm squad.

“Logan had a great rookie year last year for us on the mound as our Friday starter and he’s put in a ton of work in the offseason to prepare himself to lead the staff. We look forward to what he will be able to do with another year under his belt,” Schisler said.

“Elijah was a critical piece hitting in the middle of our lineup as a sophomore last year. We felt like he just scratched the surface on his ability, so we expect great things from him. Bryce held down an outfield spot for us last year and we will look to use his athleticism to captain the middle of the field for us as a really strong center fielder.”

Elijah Endress

Newcomers for the Storm this season are senior Peyton Gerdes (OF), juniors Landen Birdsley (IF/OF), Brock Rediger (IF/P), Landon Smith (IF), Colin Stabler (IF) and Landon Kepner (OF), sophomore Tyce Barkman (C/OF) and freshmen Blake Foster (IF/P) and Drake Taylor (IF).

“We have a lot of guys coming up from the JV level who I feel really understand the game and we are working to help them define a role and an approach that will benefit our effort this year,” Schisler said. “There are a lot of pretty selfless guys in this group who I think have shown they are willing to buy into our system through their coachability.”

Bureau Valley is scheduled to open the season at home Tuesday against ROWVA-Williamsfield.

The Storm won their first five games and nine of 12 last year, finishing 13-13 overall.