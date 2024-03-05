Soil basics workshop to take place in Princeton

Is your garden failing to thrive as you had hoped in the past seasons? The answer could be in your soil. (Shaw File Photo)

The Soil Basics Workshops set 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will cover how soils form, how soils differ from place to place, why the Midwest has such productive soils and why microbes play an important part in soil/plant interactions. Learn how to determine what type of soil you have and how to improve it. This program will dabble in composting, soil testing and producing a healthier garden.

Hear from Master Gardener Gay Kyle on the value of healthy soil and how to get there. To register for this free workshop, visit goillinois.edu/healthsoil.

For information about Master Gardener programs, contact the master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann @illinois.edu or 309-364-2356. For reasonable accommodations to attend, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.