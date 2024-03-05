Softball preview: Marquette ready to thrive without all-state dynamic duo

If Gotham City were ever to lose superheroes Batman and Robin, essentially the same fate befalling the Marquette softball program this spring, it’s not likely that the city would turn to Commissioner Gordon, Chief O’Hara or even Alfred Pennyworth to step in and fight crime.

It would turn to Batgirl, and it just so happens the Crusaders have one of those returning to June Gross Field this season.

Junior slugger Taylor Cuchra, who last season batted .427, led The Times area with 11 home runs and the Cru with 47 RBIs and was named to the Illinois Coaches Association all-state second team, is among several returning players who will try to fill the vacancy in the order, the field and the stat column created by the graduation of a pair of Illinois Coaches Association all-staters, Kaylee Killelea and Lindsey Kaufmann.

Killelea (.448, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 42 runs, 170-4, 2,10 ERA, 204 K in 133.2 IP) and Kaufmann (.448, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 43 runs, 4-2, 2.48 ERA) were joined by classmate Eva McCallum as the core of the MA program that last season went 25-7 and 13-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

As a group, they went 77-31 and won three regionals and two sectionals during their four years in the program.

“Those three were terrific players, and they’re going to be tough to replace,” Marquette coach Brad Oakes said, “but we’ve got some young ones coming up that are going to be good ones, I think, so we’ll get those spots covered and go from there.”

Cuchra also figures to be the top pitcher, moving over to first base when senior Maisie Lyons or freshman Hunter Hopkins take over in the circle.

Oakes knows that the lack of a pitcher as dominant as Killelea will put an added burden not only on the defense, but also the bats.

“We won’t be as varsity experienced as last year’s team, but a lot of these girls have played a lot of softball,” Oakes said, “so I think we’re still gonna hit pretty well, and our defense will do well. It’s just gonna be a little different on the pitching part.

“If we can hit the way we did last year, we’re going to have to field the ball well this year. That’s a must.”

Behind the plate will be two experienced backstops in junior Avery Durdan and Kealey Rick, with Cuchra’s younger sister, another slugger in Kelsey Cuchra, also masking up back there on occasion.

Around the infield will be Taylor Cuchra at first, backed up by junior Caleigh Rick, with Times All-Area second-team pick Makayla Backos at second base and Lyons taking on shortstop. Third base will fall to one of the younger players on the roster, most likely Hopkins.

Around the outfield, the speedy Rinearson twins, Emma and Nora, will handle two of the spots. For the third outfielder, Oakes could go with the experience of seniors Jenna Gamons or Emily Sibert or juniors Payton Anderson, Lilliana Bernabei or Aubrey Farrell.

Or, he could go younger with sophomore Serenity Guzman or freshmen Anna Hjerpe, Greysyn Carrier and/or Taylor Gamons.

Oakes knows that the Tri-County Conference is far from a forgone conclusion, seeing Seneca, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell and Putnam County being major threats to their title defense. The season starts March 13 – weather permitting, of course – with a 4:30 p.m. nonconference home game against Kewanee.

“We’ll see what happens,” Oakes said. “All I know for sure is that it’s gonna be fun.”