La Salle seeks grant to build Rotary Park trail

An aerial view of Prairie Lake at Rotary Park on Monday, March 4, 2024 in La Salle. The City of La Salle will discuss creating a half-mile trail from either 24th Street or Washington Street to have access into the west end of Rotary Park. (Scott Anderson)

Walking or biking to Rotary Park is risky – the Troy Grove blacktop is too busy for pedestrians – so the city of La Salle is again seeking to make the park accessible from Route 351.

Monday, the La Salle City Council set a public hearing date to discuss creating a trail from either Washington or 24th streets into Rotary Park to link with the trail to Prairie Lake. The city would be required to contribute 20% of the project cost, which must be at least $250,000.

“This was a project that was also of interest to the community,” said Curt Bedei, economic development director, discussing feedback from public sessions held in autumn.

Bedei said the city hopes for the funding to be approved in mid-summer and to begin construction Nov. 1.

Rotary Park trail Curt Bedei describes the proposed trail into Rotary Park, which create access from the park's west end. (Tom Collins)

The concept is not new. The city had tried previously to win a grant under the state’s Park and Recreational Facilities Construction program. More recently, the trail emerged as a priority in the community planning sessions in October.

Anyone with comments or feedback can contact city hall or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

In other matters, the council:

-Proclaimed April 2024 as Fair Housing Month in the City of La Salle.

-Approved raffle requests for Friends of Joe Hettel, Citizens to Elect Greg Vaccaro and the Hegeler Carus Mansion.

-Granted a tag day request from Illinois Valley Building Trades Council of the AFL-CIO on Saturday, June 15, at the intersection of 11th and Bucklin streets.

-Agreed to rent a street sweeper from Standard Equipment for $13,000 per month