Bicyclist injured in Ottawa crash with semi

A bicyclist was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after being injured in a crash Tuesday morning with a semi tractor trailer in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

A bicyclist was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after being injured in a crash Tuesday morning with a semi tractor trailer in Ottawa.

Ottawa police and fire arrived at about 12:24 a.m. in the 2700 block of Columbus Street and initially took the female bicyclist to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, before she was transferred to Peoria.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer has been fully cooperative with the Ottawa Police Department, said Ottawa Police Det. Sgt. Scott Harden, as the matter remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Accident Reconstructionist. Harden said more information may be released at a later time.