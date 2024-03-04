Peru library to open renovated lower level

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting Bingo for Books on Tuesday as it opens its renovated children’s department. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host Bingo for Books on Tuesday as it opens its renovated children’s department.

The event is 4 to 6 p.m. downstairs in the children’s department. All area children 12 and younger are invited to explore the renovated space and join the bingo game. They’ll have the chance to win new and like-new children’s books. Registration is required. For questions, call Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

Other scheduled library programs include:

9:30 a.m. Monday, March 4: Books and Babies

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Brick Builder’s Club, downstairs in the children’s department. There is no fee to be in this club. Builders are for ages 5 to 12 and siblings are welcome. Enjoy themed building challenges each session or build your own designs. Children build from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and each builder can present a design to the club members beginning at 6:45 p.m. Lego bricks are provided. Don’t bring bricks or figures from home. Lego designs remain on display for at least a week.

6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Possibilities, lower-level meeting room. An adult peer support group for people experiencing depression, anxiety, panic disorder/attacks, PTSD and bipolar.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6: Lighted Way visits library.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7: Thursday Tots.

Friday, March 8: Tech help by appointment throughout the day.

3:30 p.m. Friday, March 8: Anime/Manga Club, lower-level meeting room. Activities vary. Snacks are served. New members are welcome. For questions, call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9: Peruvian Purlers, lower-level meeting room.