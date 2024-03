The Boy Scout Troops 1091 and 797 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Ave. (Scott Anderson)

The cost is $10. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, water, lemonade or coffee. Dine-in or carryout options are available. Purchase meal ticket at the door or beforehand by contacting a Scout. There also will be a silent auction of donated items from local businesses.