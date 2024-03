Hennepin Town Wide Garage Sale dates have been set for Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Hennepin Town Wide Garage Sale dates have been set for Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

If you live in Hennepin or Hennepin Township and would like your sale listed on the map call the pool at 815-925-7319 or email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.