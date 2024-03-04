Free lasagna lunch to be served March 9 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

The Free Lunch Program sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions is held the second Saturday of each month. Saturday’s meal will be hosted by PEO with the following menu of lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. The meal is free and everyone is invited to attend. Dine-in or carryout options are available.

If your organization would be interested in serving a meal, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.