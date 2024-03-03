IDNR to offer fishing, hunting licenses and permits at 2024 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and other services March 8-10 at the 2024 Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.
IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:
• Hunting, fishing, and trapping license sales
• Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales
• Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices
• Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more
• Safety education class schedules and locations
• Staff from IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property
• Deer, turkey, and morel pin sales
• Hunting and fishing digests
• Illinois state park guides and other free publications
Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Go to https://illinoisdeerclassic.com/ for more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities and admission information.