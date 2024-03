A Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Class is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the Putnam County Conservation District’s Senachwine Unit, 5769 Lake Road, Putnam. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

A Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Class is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the Putnam County Conservation District’s Senachwine Unit, 5769 Lake Road, Putnam.

Attendance is required both days for a beginning hunter to receive their Hunter Education Certification card. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. For additional information contact Randy Witko at 815-437-2070.