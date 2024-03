The Ottawa Township High School Choir Department will be presenting its March concert 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the auditorium, 211 E. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

The concert is free to the public. There will be performances by the OTHS Concert Choir, Treble Choir, Overboard and Crimson Choir, as well as the combined finale with seventh and eighth graders from participating feeder schools.