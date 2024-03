A new 18-basket disc golf course opened Friday, March 1, 2024, at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Photo provided by city of La Salle)

The Illinois Valley has a new disc golf course.

The 18-basket course, named The Quarry, opened Friday to the public at Rotary Park in La Salle. A grand opening is expected to be scheduled in the next few weeks.

A map of the course and details of course play are on a display at Rotary Park as well as information at its each hole for players to follow. The course is free to play. Players must bring their own discs.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/cityoflasalle for more information on the course.