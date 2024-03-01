Ransom man gets 18 months for attacking dog

A Ransom man was sentenced Friday to 18 months for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s dog with a hammer. The pet survived the attack.

When offered a chance to speak, 38-year-old Brent E. Kling rose from his seat in La Salle County Circuit Court and told his sentencing judge he was sorry.

“I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my actions,” Kling said.

But the apology fell short for La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who decided probation was not an appropriate disposition. She told Kling, “I find you to be a danger to society.”

“I can’t find you are unlikely to commit this type of crime again,” the judge said. She added later, “I wish you had shown as much passion and anger (over your conduct) as you did to that dog. A little more remorse could have helped you.”

Kling had entered a blind plea to one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison but with sentencing alternatives including probation and jail.

He was charged in January 2023 after a woman reported her then-boyfriend killed her dog and left with it. When interviewed, Kling acknowledged striking the animal’s head with a hammer – an act captured on home surveillance. Kling directed police to where he left the dog, which survived the attack.

Peru defense attorney Doug Olivero asked Raccuglia for probation plus whatever terms or conditions she thought appropriate.

Olivero said the Legislature not only provided for probation but also virtually mandated it in cases where the defendant could be restored to useful citizenship. He further noted Kling had a clean record – no prior felonies or misdemeanors – and was a candidate for supervised mental health treatment.

“There’s no evidence that he would not comply with the terms of his probation,” Olivero said, further noting he has been gainfully employed and provides for a dependent child.

But prosecutor Jeremiah Adams said the factors in favor of probation were dwarfed by the “incalculable cruelty” of the act and by Kling’s lack of compliance with past mental health treatment.

“It’s conceivable that had the defendant killed the animal it would have been more humane than what he did,” Adams said, recommending 2½ years in prison.

After the hearing, Olivero said Kling had not made a decision on whether to appeal.

It may be moot. With time served and a shot at day-for-day good time, Kling is likely to be released later this year and well before an appeals court could render a ruling.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he was pleased the judge opted against probation.

“I thought it was an appropriate sentence for the seriousness of the offense,” Navarro said. “I hope that it really, truly does provide deterrence.”