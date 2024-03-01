La Salle County EMA: Be prepared for severe weather this season

As the Illinois Valley braces for the onset of severe weather conditions, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency urges all citizens to take proactive measures to ensure their safety and well-being. (Scott Anderson)

As the Illinois Valley braces for the onset of severe weather conditions, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency urges all citizens to take proactive measures to ensure their safety and well-being.

Considering the potential risks associated with severe weather events, the La Salle County EMA encourages all residents to adhere to the following guidelines:

Stay Informed: Ensure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information, watches, and warnings by keeping abreast of the latest weather updates issued by local authorities through radio, television, or reliable weather apps. Knowledge is key to staying safe during severe weather incidents.

Ensure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information, watches, and warnings by keeping abreast of the latest weather updates issued by local authorities through radio, television, or reliable weather apps. Knowledge is key to staying safe during severe weather incidents. Develop a Family Emergency Plan: Create a comprehensive emergency plan with your family, including designated meeting points, evacuation routes, and communication strategies. Ensure that every family member understands their role and responsibilities in the event of an emergency.

Create a comprehensive emergency plan with your family, including designated meeting points, evacuation routes, and communication strategies. Ensure that every family member understands their role and responsibilities in the event of an emergency. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Assemble an emergency kit containing essential items such as non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and copies of important documents. Be sure to include items specific to the needs of children, elderly family members, and pets.

Assemble an emergency kit containing essential items such as non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and copies of important documents. Be sure to include items specific to the needs of children, elderly family members, and pets. Secure Your Property: Take preventative measures to safeguard your home and property against potential damage. Trim trees and branches, secure outdoor furniture, and reinforce doors and windows. Consider installing storm shutters or protective barriers if necessary.

Take preventative measures to safeguard your home and property against potential damage. Trim trees and branches, secure outdoor furniture, and reinforce doors and windows. Consider installing storm shutters or protective barriers if necessary. Stay Indoors During Severe Weather: If severe weather strikes, seek shelter indoors immediately. Stay away from windows, exterior doors, and electrical appliances. If instructed to evacuate, do so promptly and follow the designated evacuation routes provided by local authorities.

If severe weather strikes, seek shelter indoors immediately. Stay away from windows, exterior doors, and electrical appliances. If instructed to evacuate, do so promptly and follow the designated evacuation routes provided by local authorities. Look Out for Vulnerable Individuals: Check on elderly neighbors, individuals with disabilities, and those who may need assistance during severe weather events. Offer support and assistance to ensure their safety and well-being.

Check on elderly neighbors, individuals with disabilities, and those who may need assistance during severe weather events. Offer support and assistance to ensure their safety and well-being. Stay Connected: Maintain open lines of communication with friends, family, and neighbors before, during, and after severe weather incidents. Share updates and important information to keep everyone informed and safe.

La Salle County EMA provides a free and reliable way to prepare for severe weather and many other events. Download the free La Salle County EMA smart phone application from the Google or Apple app store. The app not only provides preparedness information, but also it allows individuals to submit storm damage reports and has a link to the NOAA weather radio feed covering La Salle County.

“As a community, we must work together to mitigate the risks associated with severe weather and ensure the safety and resilience of our county,” said EMA director Fred Moore. “By taking proactive measures and staying vigilant, we can minimize the impact of severe weather events and protect our community members. Together, we can weather the storm and emerge stronger than ever.”

For additional information on severe weather preparedness, click on the resources tab at www.lasallecountyema.org.