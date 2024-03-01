Compeer Financial awards $2,000 to La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture kits

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the farm credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 34 general use grants, including $2,000 to La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation for take-n-make agriculture kits. (Photo provided by Karol Vaughn)

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the farm credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 34 general-use grants totaling $190,975, including $2,000 to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation for take-n-make agriculture kits.

General-use grants fund initiatives and organizations that work to enrich agriculture and rural America, aligning with Compeer Financial’s mission.

These grants will directly affect the lives of 594,000 people, with one-quarter of the funding having a direct influence on farmers across the grant’s categories of education, environment, technology or quality of life.

In addition, half of the grants will support rural vitality through educational experiences or local health care.

This is the 12th cycle of the grant, which has awarded more than $2.5 million and affected the lives of more than 6 million people since its inception.

The fund will offer this grant again in May to provide funding for the summer.

“The fund is proud to provide support to the communities in which our team members live and work,” Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial, said in a news release. “The general-use grants directly contribute to the health and vibrancy of rural America. These innovative ideas and work make a lasting difference.”

The 34 organizations receiving support from the general-use grant program are located throughout Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.