3 charged in Spring Valley alcohol checks

Three of 23 locations surveilled by Illinois State Police in Peru, La Salle, Spring Valley, Princeton and Ladd were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. (Pixabay)

Three people were charged with misdemeanors in connection with alcohol compliance checks at Spring Valley businesses, Illinois State Police said in a news release sent Friday.

Toni Newton, an employee at Spring Valley Supermarket; Cindy Eutis, an employee at Happy’s Super Service; and Christopher Mason, an employee at Valley News, all were charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail but with alternate sentencing options including community service.

All were released on notices to appear in Bureau County Circuit Court.

Illinois State Police Zone 01 Cmdr. Jason Holt announced the results of alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveillance at various establishments in Bureau County during February. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to people younger than 21.

The goal is to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

The public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. State police commended establishments and their employees that do not sell alcohol to minors.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.