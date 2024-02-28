State superintendent visits Dimmick School

Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders (standing, left) visited Dimmick Elementary on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, to learn about District Strategic Plan initiatives including STEAM, Career Exploration and Dimmick “FIT” programs. (Photo provided by Ryan Linnig)

The state superintendent of schools visited Dimmick School on Friday.

Tony Sanders, accompanied by Regional Superintendent Chris Dvorak and Assistant Regional Superintendent Ryan Myers visited Dimmick to learn about District Strategic Plan initiatives including STEAM, Career Exploration and Dimmick “FIT” programs, as well as how they are interconnected to provide a comprehensive approach to help students prepare for a successful future.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math curriculum exposes students to a wide range of learning modules designed to stretch their interests and abilities in a hands-on learning environment that emphasizes problem solving.

Job shadowing is supported through a partnership with the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Bill Zens and the area member businesses have been instrumental in supporting this program. The goal is to better educate students about career opportunities so they can make informed decisions and have a clearer direction as they move on to high school.

The importance of social emotional development, healthy eating and food preparation, and fitness through the Dimmick “FIT” program also were emphasized. Research supports students who have skills and habits in these areas have a greater likelihood of success in school, careers and life in general. Starting early is the key to building these skills and habits.

These strategic plan initiatives provide our students with unique opportunities learn, grow and achieve in a way that will prepare them for a successful future.

“We enjoyed our visit and greatly appreciate Dr. Sanders, Mr. Dvorak and Mr. Myers making it a priority to tour our school, meet with our students, and hear our staff,” Dimmick Superintendent Ryan Linnig said. “We are proud of the positive impact these programs have had on our students and look forward to continued opportunities to expand upon our success.”