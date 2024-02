Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E, Princeton, will host an Easter Egg Pour Painting Class on Monday, March 4, and a children’s basket weaving class on Tuesday, March 12. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E, Princeton, will host an Easter Egg Pour Painting Class on Monday, March 4, and a children’s basket weaving class on Tuesday, March 12.

For the painting class, $25 will include three 4-inch paper mache eggs and all other materials necessary. Cost is $20 for Prairie Arts Center members.

The basket weaving class will be geared toward children 8 and older. Children will weave their own Easter basket.

Contact Collette at colletteyelm@yahoo.com to reserve a space.