Monday’s high temperatures set records in the Illinois Valley

Chris Johnson, of Ottawa, (left) tees off with golfers Spencer Huberty, Wes Schmidt and Steve Taylor on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Deer Park Golf Course. Record warm temperatures of 70 degree weather made for a beautiful day of golf. (Scott Anderson)

Temperatures in La Salle County were at, or broke, record highs Monday for Feb. 26.

Ottawa’s temperature reached 74 degrees, exceeding a record high of 73 set in 2000; and Peru’s temperature was recorded at 75 degrees, exceeding a high temperature on record of 66 degrees in 2000.

The warmth brought out people golfing, boating, running and walking throughout the community, but they may have to take a brief pause indoors Wednesday, before heading back out.

More unseasonable warmth is predicted Tuesday, with high temperatures again expected to set records. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 76 degrees in Ottawa, which would match the record highs set in 1976 in Peru and Ottawa.

There is a level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. The precise location of the main severe risk remains uncertain, but any storms that develop could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado or two. Storms are predicted between 4 and 11 p.m.

Following the storms, the Northern Illinois is in for a big swing of temperatures. A brief burst of snow is possible Wednesday morning with wind chills in the teens during the day Wednesday. As drastic as that sounds, temperatures are expected to heat up again for the weekend with highs reaching the 40s Thursday, the 50s Friday and the 60s Saturday with sunshine predicted throughout the remainder of the week.