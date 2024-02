Marseilles Nursing Service secretary Carol Downey (fourth from left) on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, accepted donations of $8,300 from the Marseilles Rotary and $3,000 from the Lions Club to benefit the service's work. Also present for the donation were (from left) Lions treasurer Shane Trager, Lions president Brock Martin, Marseilles Mayor and Service board member Jim Hollenbeck, Service board member Sharon Swanson, Nursing Service nurse Kathy Rosengren, Marseilles Lions Club president and Nursing Service treasurer Sherri Lattilo, Service board member Pam Haug, Rotary treasurer Hank Roe and Rotary member Don Weber. (Charlie Ellerbrock)