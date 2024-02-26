Putnam County Library District to host Starved Rock Massacre, ‘fact or fiction’ program

The Putnam County Library District will host The Starved Rock Massacre of 1769, Fact or Fiction at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Standard branch, 128 First St. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Putnam County Library District will host The Starved Rock Massacre of 1769, Fact or Fiction at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Standard branch, 128 First St.

Were the Illinois Native Americans destroyed by their enemies, the Potawatomi and Ottawa at Starved Rock in 1769, or is the famous Legend of Starved Rock a fanciful fiction that flowed from the pens of creative 19th century writers? This presentation examines the earliest, most popular, and most influential accounts of the incident and compares these accounts with period documents and archaeological investigations to determine whether the massacre was an actual historic event.

The Putnam County Library District will be closed Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30. It will reopen Monday, April 1.

The library district also will host Illinois Libraries Presents: Ruth E. Carter. A Zoom link will be available on its website at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/.

Ruth E. Carter: Interweaving Tradition and Imagination through Costume Design is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Carter, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer, made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award in Best Costume Design for the film, “Black Panther.” She received a second Academy Award in the same category for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

11 a.m. Thursdays March through May: Library of Things Demos. The library will be demonstrating an activity from its library of things together with patrons.

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22: Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt. Meet at Library first for a story and meet with the Easter Bunny. Then head over to the Walter Durley Boyle Park for the Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt. Prizes include candy, small prizes and a couple of baskets. Age 0 to third graders. Rain date will be Saturday, March 23.

March 11-15: Cricut MakerSpace. Learn how to use the Cricut Maker on select Thursdays and Fridays. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All Day event. Call ahead. This month is Monogram Necklaces.

STEAM 2 Go: All Month long. Pick up during library hours. March the library is distributing Lucky Charm Catapults.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Neighborhood Forest Free Tree Saplings: Receive a free tree sapling. Register at https://shorturl.at/emsBX by March 15. The trees will be shipped to the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Library District, and can be picked up during Earth Week, April 22 through April 30. Contact Neighborhood Forest Program Coordinator, Rachael Blomquist, at the Granville Branch, by phone: 815-339-2038 or by email rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org for more information.

Coloring is not just for kids: Open hours in March, April and May. Express your creative side and reduce stress while creating one-of-a-kind art. You can choose to turn your artwork into a personal set of note cards.

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays: Spring is in the air, activities available

Tuesday and Saturdays March 2, March 16, March 30: Rock snakes, during library hours. Make a rock snake for your garden.

Make and take will be available to pick up. Materials are available to complete at the library.

11 a.m. Fridays March through May: Library of Things Demos. The library will be demonstrating an activity from its library of things together with patrons.

1 p.m. Monday, March 11, March 25: Book Discussion Group. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share your insights, opinions and views. Make recommendations.

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Story Time. The library will share a story, learning based activities and a snack. The library’s children’s room offers educational games, puzzles and blocks.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

First Saturday of the month: Books and Brunch, food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, March 9: Paper plate clock craft, children. During library hours.

Saturday, March 16: Four leaf clover craft, children. During library hours.

Saturday, March 23: Movie, all ages. During library hours.

Tuesday, March 26: Legos, children. During library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: Make and take flower pens.

4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Make and take designing/coloring eggs for Easter.

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday: Homework Helper.