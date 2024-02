The Princeton Fire Department at KWQC Princeton native-Cyle Dickens are hosting an informational presentation about weather events 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the fire station, 2 S. Main St. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Princeton Fire Department at KWQC Princeton native-Cyle Dickens are hosting an informational presentation about weather events 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the fire station, 2 S. Main St.

KWQC will be at the Princeton Fire Department to broadcast the evening weather. Information also will be presented on severe weather alerts and how to prepare for these situations.

To reserve a spot, call 815-875-1861.