Princeton chamber to host St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Cards event

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce organized a St. Patrick’s Day event March 8-10 giving people a chance win prizes while shopping local businesses. (Photo provided by Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce organized a St. Patrick’s Day event March 8-10 giving people a chance win prizes while shopping local businesses.

Lucky Cards will be available at the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce as well as participating member businesses. Five purchases from five different participating locations earns a chance to win $100 in Chamber Gift Cards. Five winners will be drawn. Heartland Bank sponsored this year’s event.

Go to princetonchamber-il.com for more information.