The Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society of the Daughters of America will host Good Citizens winners, family members and school personnel 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St., Henry. (David Toney/David Toney)

The reception will focus on the Good Citizens winners for Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County high schools.

The program will feature a speaker from the NSDAR North-Central division to speak about “The Flag of the United States of America.”