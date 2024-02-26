Borchsenius family donates Norway Temperance Hall to Norsk Museum

Sue and Chuck Borchsenius stand on each side of Dave Johnson following their donation of the Norway Temperance Hall to the Norsk Museum. (Photo provided by Dave Johnson)

The Borchsenius family donated the Norway Temperance Hall to the Norsk museum.

The Norsk Museum will begin fundraising and the restoration process. An estimated $500,000 is required to return the building to its 1909 original design. Artifacts already are being found inside the hall, including the original handwritten NTA meeting minutes. The Norsk Museum is seeking photos and materials from NTA activities over the years.

In 2017 Landmarks Illinois added the Norway Temperance Association Hall to its 10 Most Endangered Historic Buildings in Illinois. The Norsk Museum endeavored since to gain ownership of the building for two reasons, to save the building from collapse and to restore it to its original 1909 glory. The Norsk Museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary as a museum this year.

Every year more Norwegian family keepsakes and heirlooms are donated. The NTA hall will provide the much-needed space for new exhibits, said Dave Johnson, the Norsk Museum president. The NTA has historical value itself and should be added to the National Register of Historic Buildings, Johnson said.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Borchsenius family, of the Norway Store, the Norsk Museum has claimed ownership of the NTA hall,” Johnson said in a news release.

In 2017, historic architect, Michael Lambert, evaluated the structure for the purposes of restoration and estimated the cost to be $250,000. When the museum was notified the building was being donated, Lambert was invited back for a second evaluation. Inflation now increased the restoration to $500,000.

First the rear wall must be stabilized, then the roof and the windows, Johnson said. After the exterior work is completed, the interior restoration will be addressed.

The Norway Temperance Association was organized in the late 1870s by the Norway Methodist Women who believed the nation’s ills could be attributed to the drinking of alcoholic beverages. Every year during the 1870s, 1880s and 1890s, the small village of Norway had reports in the newspaper of riots, stabbings, rock throwing and even attempted murder.

“It was reminiscent of Matt Dillion and Gun Smoke, but without the sheriff,” Johnson said. “The women of the town took charge to put an end to this Norway war zone.”

On Aug. 12, 1880, of the first NTA hall was dedicated. At the time they were called the Norway Red Ribbon Reform Club. This new building seated 200 people, at a cost of $378. Most every town in the country had their own Red Ribbon Club and semi-annually representatives would meet at conventions to promote abstinence and closing bars. Even Susan B. Anthony visited to support the cause.

After 30 years of use, it was time to replace the old Temperance Hall. The Thorsen boys finished the foundation for the new building in July 1909. Earlier that spring, 32 teams and as many wagons delivered the brick from Ottawa. This new design of brick, hollow tile, was formed at the new Pioneer plant in Ottawa, a subsidiary of Pioneer plant the National Fire Proofing Company. Years later, in 1956, the land used by the Pioneer plant, broke ground for the new Central School and now today, the new $27.5 million YMCA. September 1909, George Wortman put up the orange tile blocks for the walls, then plastered the interior walls prior to the dedication.

Under the direction of Rev. C. W. Hanson of the Norway Methodist Church, a new Temperance Hall was constructed. The new NTA cost about $900, 36 feet, by 60 feet, seating 300. It was dedicated on Oct. 31, 1909. Members of the NTA shared their talents such as musical selections at the meetings they held. This allowed residents in the community to congregate and catch up on any news.

School graduations were held in the hall where all the area one-room school students would gather for the occasion. This was the first of many movements toward school consolidation. Many small towns had a basketball team and Norway’s team would play their home games in the NTA Hall. Local groups performed plays or held dinners as fund raisers for their organizations in the hall. Until the advancement of communication, most small rural towns needed somewhere to share the news and activities of their community. The Temperance Hall was that place for Norway. Regular meetings were held until 1956 when they dissolved the organization, and the building was sold. The money from the sale was divided evenly and given to the three churches in the community: Fox River Lutheran, Norway Methodist and the Latter-Day Saints.

During the glory days of the NTA, from 1909-1956, it was the social epicenter and heart of the community. During its 47 years of use, this building was used for 63 meetings, 47 wedding showers and celebrations, 147 parties and dances, 66 fundraisers, at least nine graduations, numerous basketball games and 55 stage plays. In 1909, the first fundraiser was an oyster supper and by 1939 they were fundraising a new furnace. In June 1941, the NTA was the meeting place for all the area townships, to learn about the new Rural Electric program. In 1954, square dancing was introduced, along with square dance classes.