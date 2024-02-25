Streator library to host laser tag, other activities

The Streator Public Library will be hosting laser tag Friday, March 1. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will be hosting laser tag Friday, March 1.

The program is 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 130 S. Park St., for children 8 and older. Participants must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

Additionally, the library will host a Pokemon scavenger hunt throughout the week. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. Themes change each week. Feb. 27 is National Pokemon Day.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library the week of Feb. 26. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 0 to 5-plus. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: Storytime, children 0 to 5-plus. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: Lego Club, children 4-plus. Build, stack, create with legos.

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: Toddler Time, children 0 to 5-plus. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: Cooking Club, teens/adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers. That’s what cooking club is all about. Participants must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: S.T.E.M., children 0 to 5-plus. Science, tech, engineering and math.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: Game Informer, ages, 10-plus. Group geared toward gamers.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: Game Night, teens, ages10-plus. play some games at the library.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 1: Drawing Academy, everyone, ages 8-plus. Make art at the library.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2: Dungeons and Dragons. children, ages 10-plus. Will you embark on the journey?