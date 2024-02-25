‘Coldest Night’ in Ottawa draws 4th biggest crowd nationally

While the totals still are pending, the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in downtown Ottawa will have been a success. Van Cura, outreach coordinator for Illinois Valley PADS, told a crowd of nearly 400 walkers they met the organization’s $20,000 goal by 133% and counting. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

It was a first-time event for Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter and organizer Sally Van Cura wasn’t sure what to expect. Would many people come? Would PADS come close to its goal?

“Oh, this is amazing. I didn’t expect this many people to come.” — Lloyd Chapman, Ottawa

She need not have worried. While the totals still are pending, the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser held Saturday in downtown Ottawa will have been a success. Van Cura, outreach coordinator for Illinois Valley PADS, told a crowd of nearly 400 walkers they met the organization’s $20,000 goal by 133% and counting.

“Thank you,” Van Cura told the throng. “What a great response. Does everybody realize this was our first year, and we came fourth in the nation?”

Coldest Night Sally Van Cura, outreach coordinator for Illinois Valley PADS, reports the strong turnout at the "Coldest Night of the Year" fundraiser Saturday in Ottawa. (Tom Collins)

Fourth among those organizations holding nationwide Coldest Night fundraisers, that is. Though this was a first for Illinois Valley PADS, homeless advocates collectively choose a crisp winter night to remind those with homes to remember those without shelter.

“Tonight, each one of you get to go home and to your own bed, but you might not want to go to a park bench and spend the night,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley PADS. “Or you might not (want to) be under the bridge at the river or on the canal tonight. We serve that population to that has to do that sometimes.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hundreds showed up to walk the downtown streets of Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, for the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter sponsored The Coldest Night Of The Year, one-mile walk for walkers to sample the challenge of those who are homeless in the winter. The fundraising event contributed to the vital needs to support the growing homeless population in the Illinois Valley area. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Technically, Saturday was not the coldest night of 2024. That distinction belongs to Jan. 14, which hit an overnight low of minus-7 degrees. But Saturday’s temperatures slid toward an overnight low of 18 degrees, which was cold enough to drive home a point: Everybody needs a warm place to stay.

Dozens of families and volunteer groups stepped up to keep the PADS coffers sufficiently full and serve the growing number of homeless. Alcorn counted 500 clients in the current season – a record for the Peru and Ottawa shelters – and she does not foresee a significant decline in demand.

Ten volunteers arrived on behalf of La Salle County Cruisers, a group of car enthusiasts who have long supported PADS when not revving their engines.

“We acknowledge the mental health issues and the poverty issues in this town and people really, really need help with inflation,” said club president Craig Glogowski of Ottawa.

Lloyd and Diane Chapman of Ottawa kicked off the walk from the city’s Jordan block with a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” Lloyd Chapman marveled at the size of the crowd that came out in support of the homeless.

“Oh, this is amazing,” he said. “I didn’t expect this many people to come.”

Sunny skies might have helped beckon a few walkers, though the temperature stood 5 degrees above freezing by the time the walk began.

“It is a little chilly, especially given the weather we’ve had the last couple of days,” Steve Wrobleski, superintendent of La Salle-Peru High School, of which Alcorn is a board member. “Homelessness is a national issue (and) it’s a huge local issue for us.”