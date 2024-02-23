Streator High School names February 2024 students of the month

Streator High School students of the month for February 2024 are pictured. They are (from left, front) Madison Bedeker, Josie Goerne and Bella Beardsley, (back) Sapphire Darby, Michael Smith and Klay Schaffner. Not pictured are Chase Lane, Anahi Serna, Destiny Gallup and Danielle Giacinto. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)