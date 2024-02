The Princeton Veterans Organization is hosting a garage sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the American Legion Hall, 1549 W. Peru St. (BCR photo)

All of the proceeds support local veterans charitable activities.