Ottawa Noon Rotary donates $1,140 to Community Food Basket

Community Food Basket of Ottawa Executive Director Marissa Vicich (second from right) received a donation of $1,140 from the Ottawa Rotary Club, presented on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Representing the Rotary Club were (from left) president Blake Baker, treasurer Anthony Williams and president-elect Dave Noble. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

At a meeting interspersed with business, food, information and a little joking around, the Ottawa Noon Rotary on Wednesday helped to feed and care for families and individuals in need.

The Rotary luncheon that day saw a check for $1,140 presented to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa, to help with its work providing for those less fortunate.

It’s estimated the donation will help the pantry provide 2,300 pounds of food.

“Every month we start out with $250 for a good cause, then try to raise personal funds on top of that,” Rotary President Blake Baker said. “We obviously try to give as much as we can … We try to give (to the Food Basket) yearly, but the amount changes based on our fundraising. We’re happy to do it.”

Community Food Basket Executive Director Marissa Vicich was on-hand to accept the donation and express the gratitude of those it will benefit.

“We always appreciate whatever donations we receive,” Vicich said. “Monetary donations go the furthest as opposed to food donations, but all are welcome … This will go into our general fund to help our programs and support our continuing mission of feeding our community.

“We thank the Ottawa Noon Rotary for their very generous donation.”