Mendota museum to host Irish program

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will host a program Wednesday, March 6, in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day that digs into the history and contributions made by the Irish people who made Illinois home.

Northern Illinois University history professor Sean Farrell will give a lecture 6 to 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Hume Carnegie Museum, 901 Washington St., and discuss his recent book “The Irish in Illinois.” Tickets can be reserved at mendotamuseums.org/programs/ or by calling 815-539-3373. The cost to attend is $10 per person.

Farrell is former president of the American Conference for Irish Studies, he has published a range of articles and books on religion and politics on 19th century Ireland, including the award-winning “Rituals and Riots: Sectarian Violence and Political Culture in Ulster, 1784-1886″ (2001) and “The Irish in Illinois” (co-authored with Mathieu Billings). His latest book is “Thomas Drew and the Making of Victorian Belfast” (Syracuse University Press, 2023).