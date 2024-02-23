February 23, 2024
Girls wrestling: Sammie Greisen, Ashlyn Strenz, Juliana Thrush advance to final day at IHSA State Finals

By J.T. Pedelty
At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, the opening day of the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals was contested Friday morning, with a trio of Illinois Valley area wrestlers advancing to the final day. That includes a pair – Seneca sophomore Sammie Greisen and Sandwich senior Ashlyn Strenz – who started 2-0 and will wrestle in Saturday morning’s championship semifinals, already guaranteed at worst a sixth-place finish.

Greisen (130 pounds) is into the championship semifinals after a 2-0 opening day, pinning Morton’s Karen Canchola in 3 minutes, 39 seconds in the opening round before scoring a pinfall in 1:19 against Harvey Thornton’s Jalah Wilson in the quarterfinals.

The Seneca state qualifier will wrestle Lockport’s Claudia Heeney Saturday morning in the semifinals.

Strenz (110) also went a perfect 2-0 Friday, surviving a pair of close bouts. Strenz first came out on top of a 6-4 decision with East Peoria’s Kennedy McMenimen in her opener before winning a sudden-victory overtime decision 5-3 over Grant’s Ayane Jasinski.

Strenz on Saturday will wrestle undefeated Lockport sophomore Morgan Turner in the semifinals.

Ottawa sophomore Juliana Thrush (235) went 2-1 Friday to advance to Saturday’s wrestlebacks. Thrush started with a second-period pinfall of Romeoville’s Henessis Villagrana, then lost a close 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals before bouncing back with another second-period pinfall win, this one over Oak Forest’s Jessica Komolafe in 3:50.

Thrush will wrestle Minooka’s Peyton Kuetizo to open her Saturday.

Princeton sophomore Isabella Gibson (140) posted a 1-2 mark at state, losing via pinfall in her opener before scoring a third-period pin of Thornton Fractional South’s Akayla Coopwood. Gibson then saw her season ended with a pinfall loss in 1:31.

Streator’s Lily Gwaltney (105) also scored a victory before being eliminated at state, the freshman Bulldog losing her opener via 11-4 decisioning, winning a 6-1 decision over Homewood-Flossmoor’s London Gandy but then suffering a first-period pin in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Putnam County junior Bailey Herr (190) was defeated in her opening two matches, both by decision – 9-3 in the opener and 7-4 in wrestlebacks.