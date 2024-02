First Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Ohio will host a fish fry 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22. (Photo provided by First Lutheran Church)

First Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Ohio will host a fish fry 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22.

The church will serve fish, hot dogs, Texas toast, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and beverages. Cost is $12 for an adult, $5 for children 8 through 12 and $2 for children younger than 8. The church is handicapped accessible.

Carryouts are available through the main entrance doors located at the northwest corner of the church. Call ahead for in-town delivery or pickup at 815-276-7431.