Boys basketball: A look at area regional championships over the years, Feb. 23, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus

The 1954-1955 Princeton Tigers defeated Mendota 82-61 for the regional championship on the way to a fourth-place finish in the old one-class IHSA system. Team members, in no particular order, were Dan McDonald, Dick Coddington, Wendell Foushee, Dick Hult, Bradley Pihl, Dick Dremann, Dick Brown, Joe Ruklick, Forry Finn, Lewis Flinn, Gary Mulally, Phil Kasbeer, Don Swanson, Ted Molen, Dennis Keleher and Bob Carlson. Don Sheffer (holding the trophy) was the head coach with Don Maechtle the assistant coach. (Photo contributed)

It’s regional finals night for high school boys. Here are area regional championships over the years:

2023 - Midland 60, St. Bede 46 (1A); Serena 49, Putnam County 46 (1A); Princeton 60, Stillman Valley 37 (2A); Rock Falls 43, Byron 40 (2A); Rockridge 41, Sherrard 25 (2A); Riverdale 50, E-P 47 (2A); Sterling 74, Ottawa 56 (3A)

2022 — Putnam County 66, Midland 51 (1A); Newman 55, Aquin 44 (1A); Princeton 71, Kewanee 63 (2A); Rockridge 58, Riverdale 52 (2A)

2021 — None held due to COVID-19

2020 — Fieldcrest 78, Princeton 65 (2A); Rockridge 59, Orion 55 (2A); Newman 54, Rock Falls 20 (2A)

2019 — Wethersfield 63, Roanoke-Benson 56 (1A); Bureau Valley 63, Hall 60 (2A); Newman 49, E-P 37 (2A)

2018 — Wethersfield 39, DePue 36 (1A); Annawan 50, Princeville 23 (1A); Byron 44, Hall 34 (2A); Bureau Valley 67, Fulton 53 (2A)

2017 — DePue 46, Indian Creek 38 (1A); Dwight 53, Hall 32 (2A), Lisle 50, Princeton 42 (2A); Kewanee 62, Monmouth-Roseville 53 (2A)

2016 — Rockridge 48, Princeton 44 (2A); Kewanee 62, Monmouth-Roseville 57 (2A); Newman 49, Oregon 39 (2A)

2015 — Bureau Valley 70, Princeton 50 (2A); Fieldcrest 50, Hall 23 (2A); Rockridge 53, Kewanee 47 (2A); L-P 54; Metamora 52 (3A); Streator 59, Kankakee 57 (3A)

2014 — Putnam County 54, Henry 40 (1A); Seneca 59, Bureau Valley 54 (2A); Rockridge 75, Kewanee 57 (2A); Dixon 55, Mendota 44 (3A)

2013 — Putnam County 50, Marquette 39 (1A); Seneca 52, St. Bede 50 (2A); Rockridge 57, Orion 37 (2A); Mendota 67, L-P 46 (3A)

2012 — Fieldcrest 60, St. Bede 52 (2A); Riverdale 53, Bureau Valley 31 (2A)

2011 — Princeton 42, Fieldcrest 40 (2A); IVC 65, Kewanee 43 (2A)

2010 — Princeton 59, Riverdale 39 (2A); Kewanee 55, Hall 39 (2A); Rock Falls 74, West Carroll 62 (2A).

2009 — Putnam County 55, Roanoke-Benson 52 (1A); Annawan 66, Milledgeville 46 (1A); Princeton 69, Hall 50 (2A); L-P 47, Ottawa 45 (3A).

2008 — Eureka 62, Hall 35 (2A); LaMoille 46, Polo 45 (1A); Putnam County 61, Illini Bluffs 58 (1A).

Two-class system

2007 — Putnam County 62, Princeton 51; Amboy 65, Mendota 56

2006 — Princeton 50, Amboy 43; Putnam County 67, St. Bede 43; Kewanee 63, Stark County 49, Ottawa Marquette 54, Serena 52

2005 — Putnam County 77, Princeton 73; Rock Falls 62, Newman 52; Bureau Valley 58, Hall 54

2004 — Bureau Valley 59, Princeton 55; Hall 79, St. Bede 74; Rock Falls 69, Savanna 51; Alleman 54, Kewanee 37

2003 — Princeton 54, Bureau Valley 47; Putnam County 59, Dunlap 48; Rock Falls 81, Sterling Newman 42; Annawan 40, Galva 29; Ottawa Marquette 62, Streator Woodland 56

2002 — Bureau Valley 81, Mendota 55; Princeton 68, Putnam County 52; Galva 52, Wethersfield 44; Midland 57, Marquette 49; Rock Falls 67, Erie 40. Sectional finals: BV 52, Princeton 41

2001 — Bureau Valley 57, Somonauk 29; Stark County 77, St. Bede 66; Newark 66, Midland 53; Kewanee 61, Galva 43; Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Polo 35

2000 — Bureau Valley 80, Mendota 43; St. Bede 62, Hall 59; Wethersfield 66, Kewanee 61; Rock Falls 62, Erie 43; Newark 68, Seneca 63

1999 — Bureau Valley 66, Stark County 47; Hall 63, Midland 60; Newark 74, St. Bede 58; Mendota 52, Amboy 50 (OT); Plano 60, Sandwich 57; Wethersfield 70, Kewanee 53; Rock Falls 72, Erie 56

1998 — Bureau Valley 64, Princeville 48; Hall 84, Putnam County 48; Paw Paw 59, Mendota 54; Rock Falls 38, Alleman 33; Kewanee 54, Wethersfield 37; Plano 60, Yorkville 54

1997 — Bureau Valley 69, Stark County 53; Hall 75, DePue 45; Amboy 46, Mendota 37; Kewanee 57, Cambridge 30.

1996 — Bureau Valley 74, Stark County 53; Henry-Senachwine 71, Ohio 60; Mendota 69, Amboy 64; Kewanee 51, ROWVA 46; East Moline 50, Princeton 47 (AA)

1995 — Princeton 75, Henry 67; Amboy 58, Mendota 56; RI Alleman 64, Manlius/Tampico 53; Western/Wyanet 55, Tiskilwa 53

1994 — Princeton 52, Hall 44; Manlius/Tampico 63, Alleman 62; Stark County 79, Tiskilwa 78 (ot); Mendota 76, Amboy 44; Seneca 71, St. Bede 58; Kewanee 74, Knoxville 41

1993 — Princeton 51, Putnam County 39; Mendota 64, Ohio 51; Bradford 72, Western 54; Seneca 45, St. Bede 41; Riverdale 59, Manlius/Tampico 58; Kewanee 91, Wethersfield 58

1992 — Princeton 51, Hall 45; Western 85, Toulon 59; Mendota 89, Ohio 41; Kewanee 61, Galva 31; Alleman 47, Annawan 42.

1991 — Hall 62, Princeton 48; Ohio 70, Mendota 52; Western 76, Bradford 68; Annawan 72, Alleman 64; Knoxville 54, Kewanee 51

1990 — St. Bede 53, DePue 47; Mendota 88, Ohio 59; Wyoming 54, Tiskilwa 52

1989 — Western 55, Wyoming 52 (OT); DePue 65, St. Bede 55; Mendota 71, Ohio 70 (OT)

1988 — Ohio 92, Mendota 82; Hall 51, St. Bede 48; Toulon 74, Tiskilwa 44

1987 — Mendota 64, Ohio 52; Hall 51, St. Bede 42; Tampico 67, Erie 41; Toulon 44, Wyoming 43

1986 — Ohio 76, Mendota 65; Princeton 69, Putnam County 40; Bradford 49, Western 48

1985 — Tiskilwa 78, Sparland 39; St. Bede 61, Princeton 60; Ohio 63, Mendota 55; Annawan 55, Walnut 51

1984 — Tiskilwa 68, Wyanet 61 (OT); Amboy 66, Ohio 65

1983 — Tiskilwa 57, Princeton 47; Mid-County 49, DePue 48

1982 — Tiskilwa 58, Western 54; Mendota 51, Amboy 50; Putnam County 79, Hall 38

1981 — Tiskilwa 69, Princeton 53; Putnam County 72, Tonica 50; Annawan 49, Erie 46

1980 — DePue 57, Tiskilwa 53; Ohio 52, Amboy 51 (OT)

1979 — Tiskilwa 51, Princeton 50

1978 — DePue 49, St. Bede 46; Leland 60, LaMoille 49

1977 — Tiskilwa 50, St. Bede 48; Western 53, Galva 51

1976 — Western 60, St. Bede 53; Bradford 84, Princeville 66

1975 — Western 54, St. Bede 53 (OT); Amboy 64, La Moille 53

1974 — Hall 60, St. Bede 64; Hall’s 1st regional title in 28 years

1973 — St. Bede 68, Hall 46

1972 — Tiskilwa 70, Putnam County 68 (OT)

One class system

1971 — Mendota 95, L-P 91

1970 — L-P 85, Princeton 59

1969 — Mendota 70, Princeton 60

1968 — L-P 89, Mendota 66

1967 — L-P 62, Princeton 52

1966 — L-P 64, Mendota 52

1965 — St. Bede 69, L-P 43

1964 — L-P 34, St. Bede 29

1963 — St. Bede 58, L-P 46

1962 — Mendota 94, Walnut 74

1961 — L-P 88, Mendota 75

1960 — L-P 61, Princeton 57

1959 — L-P 67, Tiskilwa 52

1958 — Tiskilwa 76, Princeton 75

1957 — L-P 54, Princeton 52 (OT)

1956 — L-P 72, St. Bede 68

1955 — Princeton 82, Mendota 61

1954 — Princeton 59, St. Bede 54

1953 — L-P 68, DePue 65

1952 — DePue 58, L-P 55

1951 — DePue 65, Mendota 55

1950 — DePue 59, St. Bede 43

1949 — DePue 44, Hall 40

1948 — L-P 60, St. Bede 34

1947 — L-P 33, DePue 32

1946 — Hall 39, St. Bede 31

1945 — Princeton 33, St. Bede 32

1944 — St. Bede 32, Princeton 31

1943 — Mendota 41, L-P 38

1942 — L-P 40, Hall 39

1941 — Hall 37, Princeton 25

(top two teams advanced to sectionals)

1940 — L-P 46, Mendota 28

1939 — Mendota 29, DePue 25

1938 — Princeton 35, Walnut 30

1937 — Bureau 38, Tiskilwa 36 (OT)

1936 — Princeton 32, DePue 30

District play (no regionals); top two finalists advanced to sectionals

1935 — L-P 21, DePue 17

1934 — DePue 20, Princeton 19 (OT)

1933 — DePue 24, Malden 14

1932 — Sheffield 27, DePue 21

1931 — Princeton 28, Malden 24

1930 — Princeton 22, Sheffield 16

1929 — Malden 15, Hall 10

1928 — Kewanee 23, LaMoille 22

1927 — L-P 22, Hopkins 19