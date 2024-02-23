Boys basketball: A look at area regional championships over the years, Feb. 23, 2024

It’s regional finals night for high school boys. Here are area regional championships over the years:
2023 - Midland 60, St. Bede 46 (1A); Serena 49, Putnam County 46 (1A); Princeton 60, Stillman Valley 37 (2A); Rock Falls 43, Byron 40 (2A); Rockridge 41, Sherrard 25 (2A); Riverdale 50, E-P 47 (2A); Sterling 74, Ottawa 56 (3A)
2022 — Putnam County 66, Midland 51 (1A); Newman 55, Aquin 44 (1A); Princeton 71, Kewanee 63 (2A); Rockridge 58, Riverdale 52 (2A)
2021 — None held due to COVID-19
2020 — Fieldcrest 78, Princeton 65 (2A); Rockridge 59, Orion 55 (2A); Newman 54, Rock Falls 20 (2A)
2019 — Wethersfield 63, Roanoke-Benson 56 (1A); Bureau Valley 63, Hall 60 (2A); Newman 49, E-P 37 (2A)
2018 — Wethersfield 39, DePue 36 (1A); Annawan 50, Princeville 23 (1A); Byron 44, Hall 34 (2A); Bureau Valley 67, Fulton 53 (2A)
2017 — DePue 46, Indian Creek 38 (1A); Dwight 53, Hall 32 (2A), Lisle 50, Princeton 42 (2A); Kewanee 62, Monmouth-Roseville 53 (2A)
2016 — Rockridge 48, Princeton 44 (2A); Kewanee 62, Monmouth-Roseville 57 (2A); Newman 49, Oregon 39 (2A)
2015 — Bureau Valley 70, Princeton 50 (2A); Fieldcrest 50, Hall 23 (2A); Rockridge 53, Kewanee 47 (2A); L-P 54; Metamora 52 (3A); Streator 59, Kankakee 57 (3A)
2014 — Putnam County 54, Henry 40 (1A); Seneca 59, Bureau Valley 54 (2A); Rockridge 75, Kewanee 57 (2A); Dixon 55, Mendota 44 (3A)
2013 — Putnam County 50, Marquette 39 (1A); Seneca 52, St. Bede 50 (2A); Rockridge 57, Orion 37 (2A); Mendota 67, L-P 46 (3A)
2012 — Fieldcrest 60, St. Bede 52 (2A); Riverdale 53, Bureau Valley 31 (2A)
2011 — Princeton 42, Fieldcrest 40 (2A); IVC 65, Kewanee 43 (2A)
2010 — Princeton 59, Riverdale 39 (2A); Kewanee 55, Hall 39 (2A); Rock Falls 74, West Carroll 62 (2A).
2009 — Putnam County 55, Roanoke-Benson 52 (1A); Annawan 66, Milledgeville 46 (1A); Princeton 69, Hall 50 (2A); L-P 47, Ottawa 45 (3A).
2008 — Eureka 62, Hall 35 (2A); LaMoille 46, Polo 45 (1A); Putnam County 61, Illini Bluffs 58 (1A).
Two-class system
2007 — Putnam County 62, Princeton 51; Amboy 65, Mendota 56
2006 — Princeton 50, Amboy 43; Putnam County 67, St. Bede 43; Kewanee 63, Stark County 49, Ottawa Marquette 54, Serena 52
2005 — Putnam County 77, Princeton 73; Rock Falls 62, Newman 52; Bureau Valley 58, Hall 54
2004 — Bureau Valley 59, Princeton 55; Hall 79, St. Bede 74; Rock Falls 69, Savanna 51; Alleman 54, Kewanee 37
2003 — Princeton 54, Bureau Valley 47; Putnam County 59, Dunlap 48; Rock Falls 81, Sterling Newman 42; Annawan 40, Galva 29; Ottawa Marquette 62, Streator Woodland 56
2002 — Bureau Valley 81, Mendota 55; Princeton 68, Putnam County 52; Galva 52, Wethersfield 44; Midland 57, Marquette 49; Rock Falls 67, Erie 40. Sectional finals: BV 52, Princeton 41
2001 — Bureau Valley 57, Somonauk 29; Stark County 77, St. Bede 66; Newark 66, Midland 53; Kewanee 61, Galva 43; Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Polo 35
2000 — Bureau Valley 80, Mendota 43; St. Bede 62, Hall 59; Wethersfield 66, Kewanee 61; Rock Falls 62, Erie 43; Newark 68, Seneca 63
1999 — Bureau Valley 66, Stark County 47; Hall 63, Midland 60; Newark 74, St. Bede 58; Mendota 52, Amboy 50 (OT); Plano 60, Sandwich 57; Wethersfield 70, Kewanee 53; Rock Falls 72, Erie 56
1998 — Bureau Valley 64, Princeville 48; Hall 84, Putnam County 48; Paw Paw 59, Mendota 54; Rock Falls 38, Alleman 33; Kewanee 54, Wethersfield 37; Plano 60, Yorkville 54
1997 — Bureau Valley 69, Stark County 53; Hall 75, DePue 45; Amboy 46, Mendota 37; Kewanee 57, Cambridge 30.
1996 — Bureau Valley 74, Stark County 53; Henry-Senachwine 71, Ohio 60; Mendota 69, Amboy 64; Kewanee 51, ROWVA 46; East Moline 50, Princeton 47 (AA)
1995 — Princeton 75, Henry 67; Amboy 58, Mendota 56; RI Alleman 64, Manlius/Tampico 53; Western/Wyanet 55, Tiskilwa 53
1994 — Princeton 52, Hall 44; Manlius/Tampico 63, Alleman 62; Stark County 79, Tiskilwa 78 (ot); Mendota 76, Amboy 44; Seneca 71, St. Bede 58; Kewanee 74, Knoxville 41
1993 — Princeton 51, Putnam County 39; Mendota 64, Ohio 51; Bradford 72, Western 54; Seneca 45, St. Bede 41; Riverdale 59, Manlius/Tampico 58; Kewanee 91, Wethersfield 58
1992 — Princeton 51, Hall 45; Western 85, Toulon 59; Mendota 89, Ohio 41; Kewanee 61, Galva 31; Alleman 47, Annawan 42.
1991 — Hall 62, Princeton 48; Ohio 70, Mendota 52; Western 76, Bradford 68; Annawan 72, Alleman 64; Knoxville 54, Kewanee 51
1990 — St. Bede 53, DePue 47; Mendota 88, Ohio 59; Wyoming 54, Tiskilwa 52
1989 — Western 55, Wyoming 52 (OT); DePue 65, St. Bede 55; Mendota 71, Ohio 70 (OT)
1988 — Ohio 92, Mendota 82; Hall 51, St. Bede 48; Toulon 74, Tiskilwa 44
1987 — Mendota 64, Ohio 52; Hall 51, St. Bede 42; Tampico 67, Erie 41; Toulon 44, Wyoming 43
1986 — Ohio 76, Mendota 65; Princeton 69, Putnam County 40; Bradford 49, Western 48
1985 — Tiskilwa 78, Sparland 39; St. Bede 61, Princeton 60; Ohio 63, Mendota 55; Annawan 55, Walnut 51
1984 — Tiskilwa 68, Wyanet 61 (OT); Amboy 66, Ohio 65
1983 — Tiskilwa 57, Princeton 47; Mid-County 49, DePue 48
1982 — Tiskilwa 58, Western 54; Mendota 51, Amboy 50; Putnam County 79, Hall 38
1981 — Tiskilwa 69, Princeton 53; Putnam County 72, Tonica 50; Annawan 49, Erie 46
1980 — DePue 57, Tiskilwa 53; Ohio 52, Amboy 51 (OT)
1979 — Tiskilwa 51, Princeton 50
1978 — DePue 49, St. Bede 46; Leland 60, LaMoille 49
1977 — Tiskilwa 50, St. Bede 48; Western 53, Galva 51
1976 — Western 60, St. Bede 53; Bradford 84, Princeville 66
1975 — Western 54, St. Bede 53 (OT); Amboy 64, La Moille 53
1974 — Hall 60, St. Bede 64; Hall’s 1st regional title in 28 years
1973 — St. Bede 68, Hall 46
1972 — Tiskilwa 70, Putnam County 68 (OT)
One class system
1971 — Mendota 95, L-P 91
1970 — L-P 85, Princeton 59
1969 — Mendota 70, Princeton 60
1968 — L-P 89, Mendota 66
1967 — L-P 62, Princeton 52
1966 — L-P 64, Mendota 52
1965 — St. Bede 69, L-P 43
1964 — L-P 34, St. Bede 29
1963 — St. Bede 58, L-P 46
1962 — Mendota 94, Walnut 74
1961 — L-P 88, Mendota 75
1960 — L-P 61, Princeton 57
1959 — L-P 67, Tiskilwa 52
1958 — Tiskilwa 76, Princeton 75
1957 — L-P 54, Princeton 52 (OT)
1956 — L-P 72, St. Bede 68
1955 — Princeton 82, Mendota 61
1954 — Princeton 59, St. Bede 54
1953 — L-P 68, DePue 65
1952 — DePue 58, L-P 55
1951 — DePue 65, Mendota 55
1950 — DePue 59, St. Bede 43
1949 — DePue 44, Hall 40
1948 — L-P 60, St. Bede 34
1947 — L-P 33, DePue 32
1946 — Hall 39, St. Bede 31
1945 — Princeton 33, St. Bede 32
1944 — St. Bede 32, Princeton 31
1943 — Mendota 41, L-P 38
1942 — L-P 40, Hall 39
1941 — Hall 37, Princeton 25
(top two teams advanced to sectionals)
1940 — L-P 46, Mendota 28
1939 — Mendota 29, DePue 25
1938 — Princeton 35, Walnut 30
1937 — Bureau 38, Tiskilwa 36 (OT)
1936 — Princeton 32, DePue 30
District play (no regionals); top two finalists advanced to sectionals
1935 — L-P 21, DePue 17
1934 — DePue 20, Princeton 19 (OT)
1933 — DePue 24, Malden 14
1932 — Sheffield 27, DePue 21
1931 — Princeton 28, Malden 24
1930 — Princeton 22, Sheffield 16
1929 — Malden 15, Hall 10
1928 — Kewanee 23, LaMoille 22
1927 — L-P 22, Hopkins 19