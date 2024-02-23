Boys basketball: A look at area regional championships over the years, Feb. 23, 2024

The 1954-1955 Princeton Tigers defeated Mendota 82-61 for the regional championship on the way to a fourth-place finish in the old one-class IHSA system. Team members, in no particular order, were Dan McDonald, Dick Coddington, Wendell Foushee, Dick Hult, Bradley Pihl, Dick Dremann, Dick Brown, Joe Ruklick, Forry Finn, Lewis Flinn, Gary Mulally, Phil Kasbeer, Don Swanson, Ted Molen, Dennis Keleher and Bob Carlson. Don Sheffer (holding the trophy) was the head coach with Don Maechtle the assistant coach. (Photo contributed)