February 23, 2024
2A boys basketball: Princeton, Morrison to battle for regional title

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton’s Jordan Reinhardt looks to pass against Bureau Valley Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at the Prophetstown class 2A basketball regional.

Princeton’s Jordan Reinhardt looks to pass against Bureau Valley Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at the Prophetstown class 2A basketball regional. The Tigers will face Morrison at 7 p.m. seeking their third straight regional title, (Alex T. Paschal)

PROPHETSTOWN - A two-time defending regional champion, Princeton expected to be in position to play for another.

Morrison is a bit of a surprise.

The No. 4 seeded Tigers (15-15) and No. 10 seeded Mustangs (12-16) will meet for the Class 2A Prophetstown Regional championship at 7 p.m. tonight.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, the Tigers outlasted rival Bureau Valley 63-56 to advance while the Mustangs stunned top-seeded Rock Falls 73-66.

Tiger coach Jason Smith said “all bets are off” at this point.

Princeton has twice three-peated as regional champions, winning four straight from 1992-95 and turning another trio from 2009-11. Princeton has won 18 regionals overall.

Morrison has won 27 regional championships, but seeks its first since 2009.

The Tigers and Mustangs have never met before for a regional championship.