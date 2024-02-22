Core Cafe coffee shop opens in Spring Valley

Core Cafe opened for business in downtown Spring Valley on Wednesday.

The coffee shop at 121 E. St. Paul St. offers a variety of hot drinks, including coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, cortados, americanos, hot chocolate and tea.

The coffee shop has a variety of seating, including a table with a chess board set.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/corecafelasalle for more information on Facebook.

