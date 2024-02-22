Cast announced for season’s 1st production at Engle Lane in Streator

Community Players of Streator, Inc. and director Kathy Hepner announced the cast for the first production of the 2024 season, “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” which will be performed May 19 and May 21-24. (Tom Sistak)

Community Players of Streator, Inc. and director Kathy Hepner announced the cast for the first production of the 2024 season, “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” which will be performed May 19 and May 21-24.

Playing the main characters John Gustafson and Max Goldman will be Gary Talsky, of Spring Valley, and Scott Harl, of Peru. Kathy Missel, of Streator, will portray Ariel Truax, with Ken Persky, of Streator, as Jacob Goldman and Georgia Darby, of Streator, as Melanie Norton.

Other cast members include: Marlee Reel, of Long Point, as Sandra Snyder, Nik Frig, of Ottawa, as Grandpa Gustafson; Bob Philip, of Peru, as Chuck Barrels; Cyndy Bruch, of Magnolia as Punky Olander; Jack Schuler, of Streator, as Harry; Ken Persky Sr., of Streator, as Tim; Barb Frig, of Ottawa, as Unis; Dylan Conmy, of Ottawa, as Stan; Amber Miller, of Streator, as Fran; Kelli Muhlstadt, of Streator, as Karla; Karen Austin, of Streator, as Bo and Myleigh Muhlstadt, of Streator, as Lo.

“We were blown away by the talent that auditioned,” Hepner said. She is especially pleased to note there are three cast members performing with their parents on stage – Ken Persky and Ken Persky Sr, Nik Frig and Barb Frig, and Kelli Muhlstadt and Myleigh Muhlstadt. “Theater really is great to experience as a family.”

“We look forward to bringing you all the fun and laughs you remember from the movie and much more,” added assistant director Kelly Lefler.

Season tickets are still available for the 2024 season, and start at just $70 for all six productions, a $45 savings off of buying individual tickets. Call the box office at 815-672-3584 and leave a message, or send a message through the Engle Lane Facebook page for more information.