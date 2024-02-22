BCR girls basketball sectional previews, Thursday, Feb. 22

Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional

Thursday’s championship: St. Bede (27-7) vs. Serena (27-5), 7 p.m.

Note worthy: St. Bede won its first sectional game since 2013 and seeks its first sectional championship since 2000. The Bruins dominated Tuesday’s sectional semifinal over Chicago Morgan Park Academy from start to finish, rolling to a 75-22 victory. The Bruins’ defense dominated with 15 steals. Ali Bosnich scored a game-high 24 points, needing 21 points to reach 1,000 for her career. The Bruins have won 16 games in a row. ... Serena seeks its third straight sectional championship, the first which led to a fourth-place finish at state in 2021-22. The Huskers rode the strong game of senior forward Paisley Twait, who poured in a game-high 31 points, including 15 of 20 free throws, while grabbing eight rebounds, passing for five assists and picking off four steals, to a 55-44 victory over Elgin St. Edward on Tuesday. ... This will be a rematch of the Dec. 22 game at Serena won by St. Bede 44-32, handing Serena its first loss after a 10-0 start. “It will be battle with equal matchups and should be a great game,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. Serena coach Jim Jobst said, “It’s always good when a team gets to play for a sectional final. I think it will be a very competitive game between two really good teams. St. Bede beat us the first time and we are looking forward to the challenge. I think both teams have improved since the beginning of the season. I believe whoever wins the rebounding battle will be in position to win the game.” ... Serena won its own sectional last year, defeating Newark 36-24. It fell to Champaign St. Thomas More 56-35 in the Pontiac Supersectional. ... St. Bede beat Aurora Christian 47-41 for its last sectional victory in 2013 (Class 2A) before losing to Byron 58-38 in the finals. In 2000, St. Bede beat Rockridge 60-38 for the Class A sectional championship, then fell short to Seneca 53-52 in the supersectional.

Next: Winner goes to the Elgin Harvest Academy Supersectional to face the winner of the Chicago Collins Academy Sectional (Skokie Ida Crown/Des Plaines Willows Academy) at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

Other area sectionals

At Oregon (2A)

Thursday’s championship: (1) Rock Island Alleman (29-4) vs. (1) Stillman Valley (30-4), 7 p.m.

Note worthy: Alleman beat Woodstock Marian 58-46 while Stillman Valley took out Hall Regional champ Riverdale 57-34 in Tuesday’s semifinals. Alleman knocked out Princeton 58-27 in last week’s regional finals in Rock Island.

At East Peoria (3A)

Thursday’s championship: (1) Lincoln (34-0) vs. (1) Morton (26-5), 6 p.m.

Note worthy: This is a battle between the No. 1 ranked team in 3A, Lincoln, vs. No. 2 Morton. The winner advances to Monday’s LaSalle-Peru Supersectional vs. the winner of the Sycamore Sectional at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Lincoln was the 3A state runner-up last year, it’s only loss in two years (70-1). Morton has won four state titles since 2015, finishing third in 2022 and second in 2020.

At Sycamore (3A)

Thursday’s championship: (3) Dixon (26-6) vs. (2) Kaneland (25-9), 7 p.m.

Note worthy: In Tuesday’s semifinals, Dixon beat Crystal Lake Central 51-47 while Kaneland edged Sycamore 44-41. Dixon beat Rockford Boylan 52-44 for the Rochelle Sectional championship last week. The winner advances to Monday’s LaSalle-Peru Supersectional vs. the winner of the East Peoria Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26