Streator High honors January 2024 students of the month

The January 2024 students of the month at Streator High School are (from left) Andres Salcido, Julie Chauahari, Caitlin Talty, Cole Winterrowd and Delroy Jones. Not Pictured are Arlette Cruz, Haddon Olbera, Ziara Webb, Deken Clift and Lily Rexroad. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for January 2024 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday. The combined acknowledgement was because of an e-learning day in January.

The January students of the month are:

Haddon Olbera for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Welding II & Auto II)

Julie Chaudhari for the English/World Language Department (English II-A)

Ziara Webb for the English/World Language Department (German IV)

Arlette Cruz for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Band )

Caitlin Talty for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Geography)

Deken Clift for Guided Program for Success Department (Frosh GPS)

Cole Winterrowd for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department ( Health & Fit)

Delroy Jones for Math Department (Pre-Calc/Trig)

Andres Salcido for Science Department (Biology A )

Lily Rexroad for the Student Services Department (Developmental English I)