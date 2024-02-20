Streator FFA to host 2nd annual dinner, auction

The Streator FFA program continues to grow and aim for new goals, making the return of Saturday’s alumni dinner and auction an integral event. (sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Streator FFA Chapter is celebrating its 90th year this week during National FFA Week, capping the week’s activities with the second annual Streator FFA Alumni Auction and Dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Streator High School Commons and Auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

The program introduced the event last February to not only connect the program and community, but also to raise money to keep up with the FFA’s growth. Two years ago, the Streator FFA was named the premier chapter in Illinois out of 355 ag programs throughout the state.

The silection auction begins at 5 p.m. and the live auction will take place 6:30 p.m. There also will be square boards and a 50/50 raffle. A $10 pulled pork dinner meal will be served, with an option for children.

All proceeds raised at the auction will benefit the 216 students and FFA members in the Streator Agriculture Education Program.

The auction will feature 84 items for bid and the silent auction 31.