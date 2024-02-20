Royal Family Kids Bureau County to host comedy night March 9 in Princeton

Royal Family Kids Camp Bureau County is hosting a comedy night fundraiser, which will benefit abused, neglected and abandoned children with a week-long camping experience. (Photo provided by Christine Thompson)

Royal Family Kids Camp Bureau County is hosting a comedy night fundraiser, which will benefit abused, neglected and abandoned children with a week-long camping experience.

This fundraiser scheduled Saturday, March 9, is a non-profit, tax deductible event, offering a walking taco, dessert, popcorn, silent auction and an evening of improv, laughter and fun for all ages starring Well Versed Comedy.

Dinner and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the comedy show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. The event will take place at the Simon Conference Center, 446 Elm Place, Princeton.