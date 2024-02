Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl Team took third place at Masonic Sectionals on Feb. 17 in Geneseo. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

The Tigers took defeated Bureau Valley, 260-190; Geneseo, 240-180; Mendota, 230-130; Rockridge, 240-120; and St. Bede, 190-170. Princeton went 5-2 on the day losing to Mercer County and Riverdale.